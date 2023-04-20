Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes Creamy Chicken-Tomato Skillet 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Yes! You can make chicken and rice in 20 minutes. When a craving for comfort food hits and you need it in a hurry, this fast take on chicken and rice hits the spot. Stirring chopped baby spinach into warm brown rice is a smart way to get more vegetables and jazz up an otherwise plain starchy side. Our pro tips for speedy cooking: Cut chicken into bite-size pieces so it cooks in just a few minutes, use precooked rice and heat it in the microwave, then use the hot rice to wilt the spinach for you while you finish the chicken. Fresh thyme, chopped basil, or parsley are all good stand-ins for the rosemary. Round out the meal with a glass of sauvignon blanc. By Deb Wise Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 cup grape tomatoes ½ cup sliced white onion 1 garlic clove, grated 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary 1 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked microwavable whole-grain brown rice (such as Uncle Bens Ready Rice) 3 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped 1 teaspoon lemon zest 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add chicken to skillet; cook, without stirring, until chicken begins to brown, about 4 minutes. Add tomatoes, onion, garlic and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender and tomatoes begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Whisk together stock and flour in a bowl until combined. Add to chicken mixture; stir and scrape browned bits from bottom of skillet. Bring to a boil. Cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens, 3 to 4 minutes. Heat rice according to package directions. Place hot rice in a medium bowl; add spinach, lemon zest, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat (hot rice will wilt the spinach). Divide rice mixture among 4 plates; top evenly with chicken mixture. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 296 Calories 10g Fat 26g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 296 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Total Sugars 2g Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 413mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved