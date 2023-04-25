Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Shellfish Recipes Healthy Shrimp Recipes Sheet-Pan Shrimp, Pineapple & Peppers with Rice 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This incredibly easy seafood dinner uses fresh pineapple and a teriyaki-style sauce a sweet-and-tangy flavor profile. The pineapple also concentrates as it bakes and helps keep the rice mixture from becoming too dry. Rather than spreading the rice to the far edges of the sheet pan, keep it closer to the center and layer the vegetables and shrimp on top. This way their juices seep right into the rice, and the teriyaki drizzle coats every bite. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg Dupree Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked jasmine rice 3 tablespoons canola oil 2 cups fresh pineapple chunks (about 8 oz.) 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-in. pieces 1 ¼ pounds raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 1 ½ tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar ½ teaspoon black pepper ½ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Place a rimmed baking sheet in oven (do not remove pan while oven preheats). Place rice and oil in a bowl. Using your fingers, break apart rice and coat with oil. Carefully remove pan from oven; spread rice mixture in an even layer in center of pan. Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes; stir. Top rice with pineapple and bell pepper; bake at 450°F for 5 minutes. Arrange shrimp over rice mixture; bake at 450°F until shrimp are done, about 6 minutes. Place soy sauce, sugar and vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high 45 seconds. Whisk until sugar dissolves. Drizzle over pan. Add black pepper; toss. Sprinkle with cilantro. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 505 Calories 14g Fat 68g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 505 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 68g 25% Total Sugars 13g Added Sugars 7g 14% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 655mg 28% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved