BLT Pasta 3.0 (1) Add your rating & review Slab bacon lets you get a thicker dice than presliced bacon that will hold its own in the pasta; if it's hard for you to find, just use thick-cut sliced bacon. Peppery watercress wilts well yet maintains a little crunch. Arugula would also work. By Colu Henry Published on April 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 tablespoon plus 3/8 tsp. kosher salt, divided 10 ounce uncooked mezze rigatoni or penne pasta 2 ounces slab bacon, cut into 1/2-in. dice 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound red or yellow cherry tomatoes, halved (about 3 cups) ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided 5 ounces watercress, coarsely chopped 1 ounce pecorino Romano cheese, grated Directions Bring a large saucepan filled with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Add pasta and cook 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1 cup pasta cooking liquid. Place bacon and olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low; cook 8 minutes or until the bacon is crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove bacon from pan (do not wipe out pan). Heat pan over medium. Add tomatoes, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to drippings in pan; cook 5 minutes or until tomatoes are tender and almost melt, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in half of the cooked bacon. Increase heat to medium-high. Add pasta to pan; toss to coat. Add 1/2 cup reserved pasta cooking liquid and watercress, stirring until watercress wilts. Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup reserved pasta cooking liquid to pan as needed to loosen sauce. Divide pasta mixture among 4 shallow bowls; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top servings evenly with remaining half of bacon and cheese. Source Recipe adapted with permission from Back Pocket Pasta: Inspired Dinners to Cook on the Fly, by Colu Henry. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 400 Calories 13g Fat 58g Carbs 15g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 400 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 58g 21% Total Sugars 6g Protein 15g 30% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 581mg 25% Calcium 132mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.