Chicken Stroganoff

We swapped chicken for beef in this chicken stroganoff recipe that will warm and restore you on any winter weeknight.

By Callie Nash
Published on April 19, 2023

Active Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound chicken breast tenders, cut into 1-in. pieces
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
2 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock, divided
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 (8-oz.) pkg. presliced cremini mushrooms
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
½ cup dry white wine
6 ounces uncooked wide egg noodles
½ cup light sour cream
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 6 minutes or until done, turning once. Remove from pan.

Combine 1 tablespoon stock and flour in a small bowl. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook 8 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute. Add wine; cook 2 minutes or until reduced by half, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.

Stir in remaining 2 cups and 7 tablespoons stock; bring to a simmer. Add noodles; cook, uncovered, 8 minutes or until done. Stir in flour mixture; cook 1 minute. Remove pan from heat; stir in chicken, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and sour cream. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
443 Calories
13g Fat
39g Carbs
39g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 443
Total Carbohydrate 39g 14%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 39g 78%
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 111mg 37%
Sodium 681mg 30%
Calcium 35mg 3%
Iron 3mg 17%