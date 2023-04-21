Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes Salmon with Potatoes & Horseradish Sauce 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen Prep Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided 1 pound baby red potatoes, cut into 1/4-in.-thick slices ½ cup water 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided ¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided 4 (6-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets (1 in. thick) ½ cup light sour cream 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 1 tablespoon creamy prepared horseradish Directions Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add potatoes; cook 8 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Add 1/2 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, 8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over high. Sprinkle salmon with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add salmon to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Combine sour cream, dill and horseradish in a bowl. Serve with salmon and potatoes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 457 Calories 25g Fat 20g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 457 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Total Sugars 2g Protein 37g 74% Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 105mg 35% Sodium 618mg 27% Calcium 68mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved