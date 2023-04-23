Healthy Recipes Healthy Cooking Methods & Styles Healthy Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon & Potato Soup Be the first to rate & review! This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner. By Ana Kelly Published on April 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 4 hrs Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 center-cut bacon slices, diced 1 ½ pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skinned 2 teaspoons salt-free garlic-and-herb seasoning blend (such as Mrs. Dash) 2 cups thinly sliced leek (from 2 large leeks) 1 cup sliced carrot (from 2 large carrots) 1 cup sliced celery (from 2 large stalks) 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson), divided ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 5 thyme sprigs 12 ounces baby potatoes 2 cups coarsely chopped baby spinach Directions Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Set bacon aside. Sprinkle chicken with seasoning blend. Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan; cook 8 minutes, browning on all sides. Transfer chicken using a slotted spoon to a 6-quart electric slow cooker, reserving any drippings in pan. Add leek, carrot, and celery to drippings in pan; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup stock, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add leek mixture, bacon, remaining 3 cups stock, salt, pepper and thyme sprigs to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 2 hours. Add potatoes; cover and cook on LOW for 2 more hours or until potatoes are tender. Remove chicken from slow cooker with a slotted spoon; discard thyme sprigs. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces; discard bones. Return chicken to slow cooker; add spinach, stirring until spinach wilts. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 174 Calories 4g Fat 14g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 174 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Total Sugars 2g Protein 19g 38% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 69mg 23% Sodium 521mg 23% Calcium 32mg 2% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved