Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon & Potato Soup

Be the first to rate & review!

This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.

By Ana Kelly
Published on April 23, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
4 hrs
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 center-cut bacon slices, diced

  • 1 ½ pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skinned

  • 2 teaspoons salt-free garlic-and-herb seasoning blend (such as Mrs. Dash)

  • 2 cups thinly sliced leek (from 2 large leeks)

  • 1 cup sliced carrot (from 2 large carrots)

  • 1 cup sliced celery (from 2 large stalks)

  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson), divided

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 5 thyme sprigs

  • 12 ounces baby potatoes

  • 2 cups coarsely chopped baby spinach

Directions

  1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Set bacon aside.

  2. Sprinkle chicken with seasoning blend. Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan; cook 8 minutes, browning on all sides. Transfer chicken using a slotted spoon to a 6-quart electric slow cooker, reserving any drippings in pan. Add leek, carrot, and celery to drippings in pan; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup stock, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add leek mixture, bacon, remaining 3 cups stock, salt, pepper and thyme sprigs to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 2 hours. Add potatoes; cover and cook on LOW for 2 more hours or until potatoes are tender.

  3. Remove chicken from slow cooker with a slotted spoon; discard thyme sprigs. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces; discard bones. Return chicken to slow cooker; add spinach, stirring until spinach wilts.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

174 Calories
4g Fat
14g Carbs
19g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 174
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 19g 38%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 69mg 23%
Sodium 521mg 23%
Calcium 32mg 2%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry in a bowl for serving
Slow-Cooker Beef Curry
8 hrs 45 mins
picture of soup
Immunity Soup
1 hrs
Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque
15 Creamy Soups You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker 
a recipe photo of the Slow Cooker Chicken Spinach White Bean soup served in a bowl
Slow-Cooker Chicken, Spinach & White Bean Stew
4 hrs 15 mins
Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup
Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup
4 hrs 25 mins
a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup
Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup
8 hrs 35 mins
a collage of recipe photos from 26 Chicken Soup Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
26 Chicken Soup Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
4467299.jpg
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Noodle Soup with Star Anise
4 hrs 30 mins
2 bowls of Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
21 Winter Soups You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of Slow-Cooker Wings served on a plate with sauce and green onions
Slow-Cooker Wings
3 hrs 30 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tikka Masala Soup served in two bowls and topped with chives
Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
55 mins
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs
4 hrs 30 mins
5202528.jpg
Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
4 hrs 30 mins
5451433.jpg
Slow-Cooker Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Noodle Soup
7 hrs 35 mins
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
5 hrs
Antonis Achilleos
22 Comforting, Creamy Soups That Support a Healthy Gut