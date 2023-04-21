Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Pasta Main Dish Recipes One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup chopped onion 8 ounces 90% lean ground beef ¾ teaspoon dried oregano 1 ¼ cups unsalted chicken stock ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 ½ cups unsalted crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce 8 ounces uncooked whole-grain penne pasta 5 ounces fresh baby spinach 4 ounces preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (about 1 cup) Directions Preheat broiler to high. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add beef and oregano; cook 3 minutes, stirring to crumble. Add stock, salt, pepper, tomatoes and pasta; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 12 to 13 minutes or until pasta is done. Stir in spinach. Sprinkle cheese over pasta mixture. Place pan in oven; broil 2 minutes or until cheese melts and begins to brown. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 457 Calories 17g Fat 52g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 457 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Total Sugars 8g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 52mg 17% Sodium 598mg 26% Calcium 281mg 22% Iron 7mg 39% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved