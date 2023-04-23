Healthy Regional Recipes Healthy Latin American Recipes Healthy Mexican Recipes Healthy Fajitas Recipes Quick Chicken Fajitas Be the first to rate & review! Looking to update your classic chicken fajita recipe? These quick and easy chicken fajitas are perfect for a casual, fun get-together. For a casual, fun get-together, set up a make-your-own-fajitas bar with the chicken filling, avocado cream, sour cream, and any other toppings you love, like pico de gallo, sliced fresh jalapeños, or crisp radish slices. The recipe serves 4, but you can easily double it to feed a larger crowd. For a quick, easy side, combine shredded red or green cabbage, toasted hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas), and crumbled queso fresco. Toss with a simple dressing of lime juice and olive oil. By Deb Wise Published on April 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 (6-in.) corn tortillas 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 1/4-in.-thick slices 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 ½ cups thinly sliced red and orange bell pepper (about 1 small of each) 1 ½ cups thinly sliced red onion 1 ½ ripe peeled avocados 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice ¼ cup light sour cream (optional) 3 tablespoons cilantro leaves (optional) 4 lime wedges Directions Working with 1 tortilla at a time, heat tortillas over medium-high heat in a large, dry skillet for about 20 seconds on each side or until lightly charred. Wrap tortillas in foil; keep warm. Combine chili powder, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper in a bowl. Add chicken; toss to coat. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes. Add bell peppers and onion; cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened and chicken is done, stirring occasionally. Place avocados in a bowl; coarsely mash with a fork. Add remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and lime juice, stirring to combine. Divide chicken mixture among tortillas; top evenly with avocado mixture. Top evenly with sour cream and cilantro, if desired. Serve with lime wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 413 Calories 16g Fat 43g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 413 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 43g 16% Total Sugars 5g Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Sodium 477mg 21% Calcium 62mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved