Spicy Red Curry Beef & Rice

4.0
(1)
This single-skillet supper is a quick ticket to rich and full flavors. Don't shake the coconut milk before opening it; you want to keep the thick cream layer separated.

By Laraine Perri
Published on April 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Spicy Thai Red Curry Beef
Photo: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can light coconut milk

  • 4 teaspoons red curry paste

  • 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 1 ½ cups sliced red bell pepper

  • 1 cup sliced onion

  • 12 ounces beef tenderloin, thinly sliced

  • 1 cup torn fresh basil leaves

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 2 cups hot cooked brown basmati rice

  • 4 lime wedges

Directions

  1. Spoon coconut cream (thick layer at top of can) into a large skillet; stir in curry paste. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add remaining coconut milk, sugar, fish sauce and red pepper; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add bell pepper and onion; reduce heat to medium, and simmer 4 minutes. Add beef; cook 3 minutes or until done, stirring occasionally.

  2. Remove pan from heat; stir in basil, lime juice and salt. Serve beef mixture with rice and lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

334 Calories
11g Fat
36g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 334
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Total Sugars 6g
Added Sugars 2g 4%
Protein 24g 48%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 55mg 18%
Sodium 645mg 28%
Calcium 65mg 5%
Iron 3mg 17%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

