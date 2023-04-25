Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Spicy Red Curry Beef & Rice 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This single-skillet supper is a quick ticket to rich and full flavors. Don't shake the coconut milk before opening it; you want to keep the thick cream layer separated. By Laraine Perri Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (13.5-ounce) can light coconut milk 4 teaspoons red curry paste 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar 2 teaspoons fish sauce ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 ½ cups sliced red bell pepper 1 cup sliced onion 12 ounces beef tenderloin, thinly sliced 1 cup torn fresh basil leaves 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice ½ teaspoon kosher salt 2 cups hot cooked brown basmati rice 4 lime wedges Directions Spoon coconut cream (thick layer at top of can) into a large skillet; stir in curry paste. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add remaining coconut milk, sugar, fish sauce and red pepper; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add bell pepper and onion; reduce heat to medium, and simmer 4 minutes. Add beef; cook 3 minutes or until done, stirring occasionally. Remove pan from heat; stir in basil, lime juice and salt. Serve beef mixture with rice and lime wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 334 Calories 11g Fat 36g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 334 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Total Sugars 6g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 24g 48% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 55mg 18% Sodium 645mg 28% Calcium 65mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved