Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Broccoli Salad Recipes Cranberry-Almond Broccoli Salad 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Broccoli salad is usually drowning in a creamy, often very sweet, dressing and studded with 1/2 pound crumbled bacon, making it more about the creamy dressing and bacon than about the actual broccoli. Ours uses a combination of canola mayonnaise and Greek yogurt to keep the calories in check. We opt for center-cut bacon (a bit less of it) and swap the usual raisins for lower-sugar dried cranberries to pack a subtle punch of tart. The best part of this salad? The longer it sits, the better it gets. By Callie Nash Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Iain Bagwell Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup finely chopped red onion ⅓ cup canola mayonnaise 3 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 1 tablespoon honey ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 cups coarsely chopped broccoli florets (about 1 bunch) ⅓ cup slivered almonds, toasted ⅓ cup reduced-sugar dried cranberries 4 center-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled Directions Soak red onion in cold water for 5 minutes; drain. Combine mayonnaise, yogurt, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper, stirring well with a whisk. Stir in red onion, broccoli almonds, dried cranberries and bacon. Cover and chill 1 hour before serving. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 104 Calories 6g Fat 11g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 104 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Sodium 224mg 10% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved