Ground Beef & Pasta Casserole 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This casserole is perfect for your busy week when getting in and out of the kitchen needs to be a snap. With very simple prep work, it will become a weeknight staple in your household. By Maureen Callahan Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 small onions, peeled and quartered 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper ½ teaspoon salt, divided 1 pound extra-lean ground sirloin 3 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock 6 tablespoons sliced fresh basil, divided 2 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 12 ounces uncooked whole-wheat chiocciole or rigatoni (such as Bionaturae) 1 (26.46-ounce) carton strained tomatoes (such as Pomì) 4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) Directions Place onions in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Add carrots; pulse until finely chopped. Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat a large high-sided sauté pan over medium heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion mixture; cook 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook 2 minutes. Add Italian seasoning, red pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add beef; cook 5 minutes. Stir in stock, 4 tablespoons basil, tomato paste, vinegar, pasta and tomatoes. Bring mixture to a boil; cook 13 minutes or until pasta is almost done, stirring frequently. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Arrange mozzarella over pasta mixture. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano; bake at 350°F for 15 minutes or until pasta is done. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons basil. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 469 Calories 13g Fat 57g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 469 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 57g 21% Total Sugars 11g Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 58mg 19% Sodium 480mg 21% Calcium 209mg 16% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved