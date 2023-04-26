Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad

Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.

By Christine Burns Rudalevige
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Shredded Chicken and Avocado Nacho Salad
Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Prep Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup pico de gallo, divided

  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 6 cups coarsely chopped iceberg lettuce

  • 2 cups shredded skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast

  • 2 ripe peeled avocados, sliced

  • 2 ounces multigrain tortilla chips (about 20 chips)

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Combine 1/2 cup pico de gallo and oil in a mini food processor; process until smooth. Set aside.

  2. Spread lettuce evenly over a large platter; top with chicken and avocado. Drizzle evenly with blended pico de gallo and remaining 1/4 cup pico de gallo. Sprinkle with tortilla chips and pepper.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

412 Calories
26g Fat
25g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 412
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 25g 9%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 26g 52%
Total Fat 26g 33%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 66mg 22%
Sodium 547mg 24%
Calcium 73mg 6%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

