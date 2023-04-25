Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore 3.0 (1) Add your rating & review Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon. By Ivy Manning Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 ½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves Cooking spray 1 cup thinly sliced onion 1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper ½ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper 1 (8-ounce) package presliced cremini mushrooms ½ cup dry red wine (such as Chianti) ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil, divided ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes Directions Combine 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, rosemary, garlic, salt and black pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Rub oil mixture evenly over chicken. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chicken to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side (chicken will not be cooked through). Remove chicken from pan. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion, bell peppers and mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add wine; cook 1 minute or until liquid is reduced by half. Stir in 1/4 cup basil, crushed red pepper and tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Return chicken to pan; turn to coat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup basil. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 337 Calories 10g Fat 16g Carbs 41g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 337 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Protein 41g 82% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 109mg 36% Sodium 465mg 20% Calcium 71mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved