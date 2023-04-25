Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore

Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon.

By Ivy Manning
Published on April 25, 2023
Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 1 ½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

  • Cooking spray

  • 1 cup thinly sliced onion

  • 1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

  • ½ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced cremini mushrooms

  • ½ cup dry red wine (such as Chianti)

  • ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

Directions

  1. Combine 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, rosemary, garlic, salt and black pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Rub oil mixture evenly over chicken. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chicken to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side (chicken will not be cooked through). Remove chicken from pan. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion, bell peppers and mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add wine; cook 1 minute or until liquid is reduced by half. Stir in 1/4 cup basil, crushed red pepper and tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Return chicken to pan; turn to coat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup basil.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

337 Calories
10g Fat
16g Carbs
41g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 337
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Protein 41g 82%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 109mg 36%
Sodium 465mg 20%
Calcium 71mg 5%
Iron 3mg 17%

