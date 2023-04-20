Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes Superfast Crispy Chicken Thighs 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review The skin is a treat. Here are four keys to making it crispy: First, pat the skin dry before you season it. Second, place the chicken, skin side down, in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Your pan may spit a little fat and smoke as if you were frying bacon. If that bothers you, then turn the heat down, increase the cook time, and gently render the fat from the skin. Third, watch the edges of the skin. When they go golden, pop the skillet in the hot oven. Fourth, flip the thighs during the last few minutes. Hot air will wash over the skins, crisping them. By Hunter Lewis Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 (6-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed of extra fat 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon canola oil Directions Preheat oven to 500°. Meanwhile, place chicken thighs, skin side up, on a cutting board. Place plastic wrap over chicken; pound chicken to about 3/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Pat chicken skin dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt, paprika and pepper. Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add chicken to pan, skin side down; cook 8 minutes (let them be until the edges start to turn golden). Transfer hot pan to oven. Bake at 500° for 7 minutes. Turn chicken thighs over, and bake an additional 4 minutes or until chicken is done. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 332 Calories 22g Fat 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 332 % Daily Value * Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 182mg 61% Sodium 436mg 19% Calcium 16mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved