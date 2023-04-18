Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review You'll be amazed how crisp these schnitzel-inspired cutlets get with only 6 minutes of cooking. By Maureen Callahan Published on April 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower, Claire Spollen Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 tablespoon butter ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken thighs ¼ teaspoon black pepper ⅓ cup all-purpose flour 1 ½ teaspoons paprika 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 cup whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) 1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice 1 cup baby arugula ¾ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves ⅓ cup torn fresh mint leaves ⅓ cup halved cherry tomatoes 1 large radish, thinly sliced 4 lemon wedges Directions Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Combine pasta, 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, chives, butter and 3/8 teaspoon salt. While pasta cooks, place each chicken thigh between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound to 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Combine flour and paprika in a shallow dish. Place eggs in a shallow dish. Place panko in a shallow dish. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg; dredge in panko, shaking off excess. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Turn chicken over; cook 3 minutes or until done. While chicken cooks, combine remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add arugula, parsley, mint, tomatoes, and radish; toss. Serve chicken with salad, pasta and lemon wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 464 Calories 23g Fat 38g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 464 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 169mg 56% Sodium 506mg 22% Calcium 59mg 5% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved