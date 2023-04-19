Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Green Bean Recipes Quick & Easy Green Beans 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Low Carbohydrate Low Fat Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 ounces trimmed green beans ¼ cup water 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Directions Place green beans in a large skillet; pour in 1/4 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as water comes to a boil, cover pan and cook 3 minutes. Uncover pan, and stir in butter. Cook 1 minute or until water evaporates and beans are crisp-tender. Sprinkle beans with salt and pepper. Tips: 3 Ways to Riff: Try this technique with cut asparagus, broccoli or cauliflower florets, thinly sliced zucchini or yellow squash, or quartered radishes. You can also try with carrot chunks, butternut squash cubes, or halved Brussels sprouts; double the cook time and add more water if the pan dries out. Cook tender leafy greens (spinach, baby kale, Swiss chard, or mustard greens) this way; use a Dutch oven or other large pot with a lid. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 52 Calories 3g Fat 6g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 52 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 179mg 8% Calcium 33mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved