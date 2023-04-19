Quick & Easy Green Beans

Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

By Robin Bashinsky
Published on April 19, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces trimmed green beans

  • ¼ cup water

  • 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Place green beans in a large skillet; pour in 1/4 cup water.

  2. Bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as water comes to a boil, cover pan and cook 3 minutes.

  3. Uncover pan, and stir in butter. Cook 1 minute or until water evaporates and beans are crisp-tender.

  4. Sprinkle beans with salt and pepper.

Tips:

3 Ways to Riff: Try this technique with cut asparagus, broccoli or cauliflower florets, thinly sliced zucchini or yellow squash, or quartered radishes. You can also try with carrot chunks, butternut squash cubes, or halved Brussels sprouts; double the cook time and add more water if the pan dries out. Cook tender leafy greens (spinach, baby kale, Swiss chard, or mustard greens) this way; use a Dutch oven or other large pot with a lid.

52 Calories
3g Fat
6g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 52
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 179mg 8%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

