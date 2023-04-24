Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes Chicken Mushroom Potpie 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This homey pie boasts creamy, savory sauce and refrigerated piecrust dough for convenience. By David Bonom Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Justin Walker; Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cooking spray 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided 12 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake and button, sliced 1 cup thinly sliced onion 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup finely chopped carrot 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces 2 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson) 1.1 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1/4 cup) 1 cup frozen green peas 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ½ (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie dough Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat an 8-cup ceramic oval baking or gratin dish with cooking spray. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add half of chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining chicken. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add mushrooms, onion, thyme, garlic, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper to pan; cook 12 minutes or until mushrooms are browned, stirring occasionally. Add carrot and green beans; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Combine stock and flour in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add stock mixture to pan; bring to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in chicken, peas and parsley. Spoon chicken mixture into prepared pan. Roll dough to an oval large enough to cover the baking dish. Lay dough over filling. Fold edges under, and crimp, if desired. Bake at 425°F for 25 minutes or until browned and bubbly. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 394 Calories 17g Fat 31g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 394 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 76mg 25% Sodium 555mg 24% Calcium 50mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved