Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This simple lasagna is perfect for when you're short on time, but craving a comforting meal. Ready in just over an hour, it requires only 50 minutes of cooking in the oven. Extra-lean ground beef (which sometimes cooks up dry) works well here because it's combined with marinara to keep it moist. For a quick and easy variation, feel free to use 9 whole lasagna noodles instead of 6 broken noodles, using 3 noodles per layer. You also can sub fresh basil leaves for the parsley sprinkled on at the end. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 ½ cups fat-free ricotta cheese 6 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups) ¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, divided 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano 5 garlic cloves, minced and divided 1 large egg, lightly beaten 12 ounces extra-lean ground beef (93% lean) ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 (25-ounce) jar lower-sodium marinara sauce (such as Dell'Amore) Cooking spray 6 lasagna noodles, cooked 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine ricotta, 2 ounces (about 1/2 cup) mozzarella, 2 tablespoons parsley, butter, oregano, 1 garlic clove and egg; set aside. Place ground beef in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; sprinkle with peppers and remaining 4 garlic cloves. Cook for 9 minutes or until beef is browned, stirring to crumble; drain. Return beef mixture to pan; stir in marinara sauce, and remove from heat. Spread 1/2 cup meat sauce in bottom of a broiler-safe 11 x 7–inch glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cut bottom third off each noodle to form 6 long and 6 short noodles; cut short noodles in half to form 12 pieces. Arrange 2 long noodles along outside edges of dish; arrange 4 short noodle pieces along center of dish. Top noodles with 1 cup meat sauce. Top with 2 long noodles and 4 short noodle pieces, all of ricotta mixture and 1 cup meat sauce. Arrange remaining 2 long noodles and 4 short noodle pieces on top. Spread remaining meat sauce over top noodles. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 4 ounces (1 cup) mozzarella cheese and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Cover with foil coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until bubbly. Preheat broiler to high. (Keep lasagna in oven.) Broil lasagna for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is golden brown and sauce is bubbly. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley; cut into 6 pieces. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 378 Calories 15g Fat 30g Carbs 27g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 378 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 30g 11% Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 92mg 31% Sodium 591mg 26% Calcium 395mg 30% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.