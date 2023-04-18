Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Seafood & Chicken Paella with Peas 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review If mussels aren't your favorite, you can easily substitute littleneck clams in their place--just be sure to thoroughly scrub the clams' shells in cold water before using. To round out the meal, choose a good Spanish red wine from the Rioja region, grab a crusty baguette, and serve with salad. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Seafood & Chicken Paella with Peas 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review If mussels aren't your favorite, you can easily substitute littleneck clams in their place--just be sure to thoroughly scrub the clams' shells in cold water before using. To round out the meal, choose a good Spanish red wine from the Rioja region, grab a crusty baguette, and serve with salad.

Active Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Herb Blend 1 cup chopped fresh parsley ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 large garlic cloves, minced Paella 1 cup water 1 teaspoon saffron threads 3 (16-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth 8 unpeeled jumbo shrimp (about 1/2 pound) 1 tablespoon olive oil 4 skinned, boned chicken thighs, cut in half 2 links Spanish chorizo sausage (about 6 1/2 ounces) or turkey kielbasa, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices 1 (4-ounce) slice prosciutto or 33%-less-sodium ham, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 cups finely chopped onion 1 cup finely chopped red bell pepper 1 cup canned diced tomatoes, undrained 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 3 large garlic cloves, minced 3 cups uncooked Arborio rice or other short-grain rice 1 cup frozen green peas 8 mussels, scrubbed and debearded ¼ cup fresh lemon juice Lemon wedges (optional) Directions To prepare the herb blend, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic and set aside. To prepare paella, combine water, saffron and broth in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer (do not boil). Keep warm over low heat. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact; set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large paella pan or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; saute 2 minutes on each side. Remove from pan. Add sausage and prosciutto; saute 2 minutes. Remove from pan. Add shrimp, and saute 2 minutes. Remove from pan. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion and bell pepper; saute 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, paprika, and 3 garlic cloves; cook 5 minutes. Add rice; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in herb blend, broth mixture, chicken, sausage mixture, and peas. Bring to a low boil; cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mussels to pan, nestling them into rice mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until shells open; discard any unopened shells. Arrange shrimp, heads down, in rice mixture, and cook 5 minutes or until shrimp are done. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup lemon juice. Remove from heat; cover with a towel, and let stand 10 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 521 Calories 13g Fat 72g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 521 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 72g 26% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 80mg 27% Sodium 871mg 38% Calcium 60mg 5% Iron 6mg 33% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet.