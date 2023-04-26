Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Brussels Sprouts Recipes Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Garlic & Shallots 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Garlic, bacon and shallots are all you need to add intense flavor to Brussels Sprouts in this 5-ingredient recipe. To trim Brussels sprouts, simply cut off the stem end and halve. If they're large, you can quarter them, just making sure the Brussels sprouts are cut into uniform pieces so that they'll cook evenly. If you don't want to discard the leftover bacon drippings, carefully transfer to a heatproof container, cool, and store in the fridge. You can use it as a replacement for any other cooking oil or fat. By David Bonom Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Low Fat Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 slices center-cut bacon, chopped ½ cup sliced shallot (about 1 large) 1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced ¾ cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and sauté for 5 minutes or until bacon begins to brown. Remove pan from heat. Remove the bacon from pan with a slotted spoon, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in pan (discard the remaining drippings). Return pan to medium-high heat, and stir in bacon, shallot and Brussels sprouts; sauté 4 minutes. Add garlic, and saute for 4 minutes or until garlic begins to brown, stirring frequently. Add the chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes or until the broth mostly evaporates and the sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 90 Calories 2g Fat 14g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 90 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 263mg 11% Calcium 60mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved