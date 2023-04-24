Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

Make an easy chicken dish topped with a savory mushroom sauce for a tasty meal that's ready in minutes.

By Julianna Grimes
Published on April 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
Photo: Kelsey Grace Harrison
Active Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil

  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ cup chopped shallots

  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms

  • 2 minced garlic cloves

  • ½ cup dry white wine

  • 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose flour

  • ¾ cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

Directions

  1. Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet.

  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Transfer chicken to a serving platter; keep warm.

  3. Add shallots and mushrooms to pan; sauté for 4 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid almost evaporates. Sprinkle mushroom mixture with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and flour; cook 30 seconds, stirring frequently. Add broth to pan; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove pan from heat; add butter and thyme, stirring until butter melts. Serve with chicken.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

290 Calories
11g Fat
6g Carbs
42g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 290
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Protein 42g 84%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 114mg 38%
Sodium 526mg 23%
Calcium 34mg 3%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with Rich Pan Sauce
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with Rich Pan Sauce
35 mins
Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata
Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata
35 mins
Chicken Mushroom Potpie
Chicken Mushroom Potpie
1 hrs
ck-Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta Image
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta
25 mins
ck- BLT Pasta
BLT Pasta
30 mins
Superfast Crispy Chicken Thighs
Superfast Crispy Chicken Thighs
25 mins
Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
20 mins
Chicken Stroganoff image
Chicken Stroganoff
40 mins
Penne and Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce
Penne & Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce
35 mins
Quick Chicken Marsala recipe cooking in a skillet
Quick Chicken Marsala
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Risotto served in a bowl
Mushroom Risotto
45 mins
a recipe photo of the French Onion soup
French Onion Soup
1 hrs 30 mins
Chicken Cutlets with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Braised Green Cabbage served in a bowl
Braised Green Cabbage
50 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Rice
Mushroom Rice
1 hrs
Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing
Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing
2 hrs