Chicken with Mushroom Sauce 5.0 (1) Make an easy chicken dish topped with a savory mushroom sauce for a tasty meal that's ready in minutes. By Julianna Grimes Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 2 teaspoons canola oil ½ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ cup chopped shallots 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms 2 minced garlic cloves ½ cup dry white wine 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose flour ¾ cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth 2 tablespoons butter 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme Directions Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Transfer chicken to a serving platter; keep warm. Add shallots and mushrooms to pan; sauté for 4 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid almost evaporates. Sprinkle mushroom mixture with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and flour; cook 30 seconds, stirring frequently. Add broth to pan; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove pan from heat; add butter and thyme, stirring until butter melts. Serve with chicken. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 290 Calories 11g Fat 6g Carbs 42g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 290 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Protein 42g 84% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 114mg 38% Sodium 526mg 23% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 2mg 11%