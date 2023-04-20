Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cabbage Recipes Tangy Mustard Coleslaw Be the first to rate & review! This crisp, creamy salad is good with burgers or fish sandwiches. Add a dash of hot sauce to mustard mixture for extra spiciness. By Laura Zapalowski Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro Prep Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 7 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Low Fat Low-Calorie Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 7 cups finely shredded green cabbage (about 1/2 head) 1 cup thinly vertically sliced red onion 1 cup grated carrot ¼ cup white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons sugar 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon black pepper ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper Directions Combine cabbage, onion, and 1 cup carrot in a large bowl. Combine white wine vinegar, sugar, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, black pepper and red pepper in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add the mustard mixture to cabbage mixture, and toss well to coat. Cover and chill for 20 minutes. Stir before serving. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 58 Calories 1g Fat 12g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 7 Calories 58 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 1g 1% Sodium 172mg 7% Calcium 43mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved