Tangy Mustard Coleslaw

Be the first to rate & review!

This crisp, creamy salad is good with burgers or fish sandwiches. Add a dash of hot sauce to mustard mixture for extra spiciness.

By Laura Zapalowski
Published on April 20, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Tangy Mustard Coleslaw
Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro
Prep Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Low Fat Low-Calorie Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 7 cups finely shredded green cabbage (about 1/2 head)

  • 1 cup thinly vertically sliced red onion

  • 1 cup grated carrot

  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons sugar

  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

  • teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon black pepper

  • teaspoon ground red pepper

Directions

  1. Combine cabbage, onion, and 1 cup carrot in a large bowl. Combine white wine vinegar, sugar, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, black pepper and red pepper in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add the mustard mixture to cabbage mixture, and toss well to coat. Cover and chill for 20 minutes. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

58 Calories
1g Fat
12g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 7
Calories 58
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 1g 1%
Sodium 172mg 7%
Calcium 43mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a photo of a Chick-fil-a storefront
Missing Chick-Fil-A's Coleslaw? They Just Revealed Their Recipe and Fans Say It's Delicious
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Asparagus
30 Healthy Dinners to Make in April
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
17 Restaurant Copycat Recipes to Pack for Lunch
Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata
25 Veggie Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever
cabbage slaw
Spicy Cabbage Slaw
10 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Katsu Sandwiches
Air-Fryer Katsu Sandwiches
20 mins
Creamy Cabbage Casserole
Creamy Cabbage Casserole
1 hrs
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
31 Healthy Dinners to Make in March
Vegan Lentil Stew
A Month of Vegetarian Dinners to Make in January
Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions
20 Easy Winter Dinners in 20 Minutes
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
Our 20 Most Popular Vegetarian Recipes of 2022
Miso-Maple Salmon
36 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes
Pancetta Pangrattato & Leek Pasta
30 Dinner Recipes to Make in November
Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
You Just Started the Flexitarian Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
a grilled chicken thigh with a corn salad on the side
99 Veggie-Packed Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Red Cabbage Slaw
Red Cabbage Coleslaw
25 mins