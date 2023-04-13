Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Steak Recipes Pan-Seared Strip Steak 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This fantastic strip steak is the perfect dinner for date night or any special occasion that deserves something extra delicious on the table. A little butter adds richness and keeps the leaner-than-usual beef moist without adding much in the way of total fat. Don't know how to cook steak on the stove? No worries! Not only is this one of our best steak recipes, it's incredibly easy. However, a word of caution: This recipe is smoky! Keep your exhaust fan on high or cook in a skillet on a hot outdoor grill. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 13, 2023 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charles Masters Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (12-ounce) lean, grass-fed New York strip steaks 1 teaspoon kosher salt ¾ teaspoon black pepper 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 tablespoons butter 2 thyme sprigs 2 garlic cloves, crushed Directions Let steaks stand 30 minutes at room temperature. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over steaks. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add steaks to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Reduce heat to medium-low; add butter, thyme and garlic to pan. Carefully grasp pan handle using an oven mitt or folded dish towel. Tilt pan toward you so butter pools; cook 1 1/2 minutes, basting steaks with butter constantly. Remove steaks from pan; cover loosely with foil. Let stand 10 minutes. Reserve butter mixture. Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Discard thyme and garlic; spoon reserved butter mixture over steak. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 197 Calories 10g Fat 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 197 % Daily Value * Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Sodium 410mg 18% Calcium 13mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved