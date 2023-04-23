Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Linguine with Ricotta Meatballs 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Fresh pasta takes only 2 to 3 minutes to cook. Bring your pot of water to a boil early, and drop the pasta in just before the meatballs are finished so that everything is done at the same time. Ricotta cheese makes the meatballs light and tender and not too dense; they're a bit too fragile to toss with the pasta, so they're scooped out of the sauce and then placed on top at the end. If you can't find fresh linguine, use fresh fettuccine. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated fresh linguine 1 ounce pecorino Romano cheese, grated and divided (about 1/4 cup) ½ cup panko ⅓ cup part-skim ricotta cheese 8 ounces ground sirloin (90% lean) 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1 garlic clove, grated Cooking spray 2 cups lower-sodium marinara sauce (such as Dell'Amore) Small basil leaves (optional) Directions Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain and keep pasta warm. While water for pasta comes to a boil, combine 2 tablespoons pecorino Romano, panko, ricotta cheese, ground sirloin, egg and garlic in a medium bowl. Shape mixture into 16 (1-inch) meatballs. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add meatballs to pan; cook 6 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add marinara; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook 5 minutes or until meatballs are done. Remove pan from heat; remove meatballs from pan with a slotted spoon. Add pasta to pan; toss to coat. Top with meatballs and remaining 2 tablespoons pecorino Romano. Garnish with basil, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 459 Calories 15g Fat 50g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 459 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 50g 18% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 129mg 43% Sodium 623mg 27% Calcium 134mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved