Diner Meat Loaf 'Muffins'

Be the first to rate & review!

Serve these delicious meatloaf muffins with steamed green beans and roasted potato wedges for an at-home version of a blue-plate special.

By David Bonom
Published on April 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Diner Meat Loaf 'Muffins'
Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

  • 1 cup finely chopped onion

  • ½ cup finely chopped carrot

  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 cup ketchup, divided

  • 1 ½ pounds ground beef, extra lean (raw)

  • 1 cup finely crushed fat-free saltine crackers (about 20)

  • 2 tablespoons prepared mustard

  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 large eggs

  • Cooking spray

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°.

  2. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion, chopped carrot, dried oregano and minced garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Cool.

  3. Combine onion mixture, 1/2 cup ketchup, ground beef, crushed crackers, mustard, Worcestershire, pepper and eggs in a large bowl.

  4. Spoon the meat mixture into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Top each with 2 teaspoons ketchup. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160°. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

276 Calories
9g Fat
22g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 276
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Protein 29g 58%
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 131mg 44%
Sodium 759mg 33%
Calcium 48mg 4%
Iron 4mg 22%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Slice of Spinach and Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust on a white plate
Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
1 hrs 10 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Meatloaf
Easy Meatloaf
1 hrs 30 mins
Boost your meatloaf with oats
11 Old-Fashioned Meatloaf Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make
a collage of recipe photos from the A Month of Healthy Meals for Kids
A Month of Healthy Meals for Kids
Cabbage Roll Casserole
Cabbage Roll Casserole
1 hrs
3935460.jpg
Minestra Maritata con Fagioli Bianchi (Italian Wedding Soup with White Beans)
1 hrs 30 mins
30-Minute mini meatloaves with whipped cauliflower and green beans
30-Minute Mini Meatloaves with Whipped Cauliflower & Green Beans
30 mins
6854800.jpg
Old-Fashioned Meatloaf
1 hrs 40 mins
a recipe photo of the Mini air fryer cheesecakes
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
1 hrs 25 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites
Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites
air fryer meatloaf
Air-Fryer Meatloaf
35 mins
Baked Spaghetti
Baked Spaghetti
1 hrs 10 mins
a recipe photo of the Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion Quiches served on a plate
Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches
1 hrs 45 mins
7933895.jpg
Sun-Dried Tomato & Olive Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
1 hrs 10 mins
mozzarella stuffed meatballs
Mozzarella-Stuffed Meatballs
1 hrs 25 mins
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
26 Diabetes-Friendly Vintage Recipes Like Grandma Used to Make