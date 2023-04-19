Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Meat Main Dish Recipes Healthy Meatloaf Recipes Diner Meat Loaf 'Muffins' Be the first to rate & review! Serve these delicious meatloaf muffins with steamed green beans and roasted potato wedges for an at-home version of a blue-plate special. By David Bonom Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 cup finely chopped onion ½ cup finely chopped carrot 1 teaspoon dried oregano 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup ketchup, divided 1 ½ pounds ground beef, extra lean (raw) 1 cup finely crushed fat-free saltine crackers (about 20) 2 tablespoons prepared mustard 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 large eggs Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 350°. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion, chopped carrot, dried oregano and minced garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Cool. Combine onion mixture, 1/2 cup ketchup, ground beef, crushed crackers, mustard, Worcestershire, pepper and eggs in a large bowl. Spoon the meat mixture into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Top each with 2 teaspoons ketchup. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160°. Let stand for 5 minutes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 276 Calories 9g Fat 22g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 276 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 131mg 44% Sodium 759mg 33% Calcium 48mg 4% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved