Venison Chili 5.0 (1) Many New Englanders have freezers stocked with venison from autumn hunting expeditions. If venison is not available, substitute ground sirloin. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream and/or reduced-fat shredded cheddar, if desired. You can make the chili a day ahead and refrigerate; reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop. By Barbara Lauterbach Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 1/2 cups Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients Cooking spray 1 pound ground venison 1 cup chopped sweet onion 1 cup chopped green bell pepper 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped 2 tablespoons chili powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground red pepper ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained Directions Heat a small Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add venison; cook 3 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon. Cover and keep warm. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño to pan; cook 10 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in chili powder, salt, cumin, red pepper and and black pepper. Add venison, diced tomatoes, chicken broth and tomato paste, stirring until well combined; bring to a boil. Cover; reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Add red kidney beans; cook, uncovered, 15 minutes. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 319 Calories 4g Fat 36g Carbs 36g Protein Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 319 Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Protein 36g 72% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 96mg 32% Sodium 941mg 41% Calcium 87mg 7% Iron 7mg 39%