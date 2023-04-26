Venison Chili

Many New Englanders have freezers stocked with venison from autumn hunting expeditions. If venison is not available, substitute ground sirloin. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream and/or reduced-fat shredded cheddar, if desired. You can make the chili a day ahead and refrigerate; reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop.

By Barbara Lauterbach
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Venison Chili
Photo: Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • 1 pound ground venison

  • 1 cup chopped sweet onion

  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

  • ½ teaspoon ground red pepper

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste

  • 1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Directions

  1. Heat a small Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add venison; cook 3 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon. Cover and keep warm.

  2. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño to pan; cook 10 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in chili powder, salt, cumin, red pepper and and black pepper. Add venison, diced tomatoes, chicken broth and tomato paste, stirring until well combined; bring to a boil. Cover; reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Add red kidney beans; cook, uncovered, 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

319 Calories
4g Fat
36g Carbs
36g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 319
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Protein 36g 72%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 96mg 32%
Sodium 941mg 41%
Calcium 87mg 7%
Iron 7mg 39%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

