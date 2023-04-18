Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes Healthy Bread Pudding Recipes Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding) 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, features layers of nuts, cheese, dried fruit and bread drizzled with cinnamon-infused sugar syrup. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Karry Hosford Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¼ cups packed dark brown sugar 1 ¼ cups water 2 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks 4 ½ cups (1/2-inch) cubed French bread (about 8 ounces) ¼ cup golden raisins ¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted 2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces Cooking spray ¾ cup (3 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese Directions Combine brown sugar, water and cinnamon sticks in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Discard cinnamon sticks. Combine bread, raisins, almonds and butter in a large bowl. Drizzle with warm sugar syrup, tossing gently to coat. Spoon mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with cheese. Cover with foil; chill 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes or until cheese is golden brown. Serve warm. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 313 Calories 9g Fat 53g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 313 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 53g 19% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 19mg 6% Sodium 289mg 13% Calcium 140mg 11% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved