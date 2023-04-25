Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Soy-Garlic Chicken & Broccoli with Peanuts 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This quick stir-fry is a tasty and delicious way to save money in your food budget. Inspired by the flavors of kung pao chicken, this easy dinner is ready in just 30 minutes. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided 4 cups broccoli florets 1 tablespoon ground fresh ginger (such as Spice World), divided 2 tablespoons water ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch strips ½ cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce 1 teaspoon cornstarch 4 garlic cloves, minced 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped salted peanuts Directions Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli and 2 teaspoons ginger to pan; sauté 1 minute. Add water. Cover; cook 2 minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender. Remove broccoli from pan; keep warm. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in pan; add remaining 1 teaspoon ginger, crushed red pepper and chicken. Cook 4 minutes or until chicken is lightly browned, stirring frequently. Combine broth, hoisin, vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and garlic in a small bowl and stir with a whisk. Add broth mixture to pan; cook 1 minute or until mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Return broccoli mixture to pan; toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 239 Calories 8g Fat 11g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 239 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 66mg 22% Sodium 589mg 26% Calcium 60mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved