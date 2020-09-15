Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)
Yatimcheh is a comforting, economical and easy-to-prepare Iranian vegetarian stew of eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. This dish can be prepared year-round but is particularly flavorful with sweet late-summer tomatoes and eggplant. Serve yatimcheh with flatbread, like lavash or sangak, or rice, with a side of fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil or green onions, and plain yogurt. Read more about the author's connection to the recipe in Even Though We're Miles Apart, My Mother Still Guides Me at My Stove.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Parchment paper
Tips: Choose a shiny firm eggplant. Eggplant seeds can make a dish bitter. If you cut into the eggplant and there are a lot of seeds you can simply trim away some of the seeds. In place of 1 large globe eggplant, you could also use 3 Chinese eggplants or 4 Japanese eggplants.
When choosing kosher salt be aware that different brands taste saltier than others and adjust accordingly. For this recipe we recommend Diamond Crystal, which is less salty than other brands such as Morton.
To crush garlic to a paste: I like to do this in a mortar and pestle with a little salt that acts as an abrasive. You can also simply use a microplane. Or use a cutting board, the side of the knife and some salt (this takes a little more effort).