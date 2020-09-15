Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Yatimcheh is a comforting, economical and easy-to-prepare Iranian vegetarian stew of eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. This dish can be prepared year-round but is particularly flavorful with sweet late-summer tomatoes and eggplant. Serve yatimcheh with flatbread, like lavash or sangak, or rice, with a side of fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil or green onions, and plain yogurt. Read more about the author's connection to the recipe in Even Though We're Miles Apart, My Mother Still Guides Me at My Stove.

Naz Deravian
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place rack in middle of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggplant in the middle of the prepared pan; drizzle with 1/4 cup oil, sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt and toss to coat. Spread the eggplant evenly across the pan. Roast until softened, about 15 minutes. (You're not looking for the eggplant to take on any color here, but it's OK if it does slightly.) Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat; add the remaining 1/4 cup oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is nice and golden with a few golden-brown pieces, about 12 minutes. (You really want to draw out all the flavor from the onion here, so take your time. Reduce the heat slightly if necessary, but remember you want the onion to take on color.) Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, reduce heat to medium and add garlic and turmeric. Cook, stirring, until the garlic and turmeric are fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Add potatoes; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the eggplant; stir to incorporate and add enough water to cover the bottom of the pan, about 3/4 cup. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper, increase the heat and bring the stew to a gentle boil.

  • Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant and tomatoes collapse into each other, the potatoes are soft and creamy and all the flavors have melded, 25 to 30 minutes. Taste the stew as it cooks, adding a little more water if necessary and adjusting the seasoning. Most of the water should be absorbed into the vegetables--if the stew is too juicy, uncover and simmer for a few minutes to reach the desired consistency.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper

Tips: Choose a shiny firm eggplant. Eggplant seeds can make a dish bitter. If you cut into the eggplant and there are a lot of seeds you can simply trim away some of the seeds. In place of 1 large globe eggplant, you could also use 3 Chinese eggplants or 4 Japanese eggplants.

When choosing kosher salt be aware that different brands taste saltier than others and adjust accordingly. For this recipe we recommend Diamond Crystal, which is less salty than other brands such as Morton.

To crush garlic to a paste: I like to do this in a mortar and pestle with a little salt that acts as an abrasive. You can also simply use a microplane. Or use a cutting board, the side of the knife and some salt (this takes a little more effort).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 31.4g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 8.9g; fat 27.6g; saturated fat 3.8g; vitamin a iu 794IU; vitamin c 36.3mg; folate 64mcg; calcium 44.7mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 55.5mg; potassium 986.8mg; sodium 506.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/09/2022