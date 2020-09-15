Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)

Meanwhile, heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat; add the remaining 1/4 cup oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is nice and golden with a few golden-brown pieces, about 12 minutes. (You really want to draw out all the flavor from the onion here, so take your time. Reduce the heat slightly if necessary, but remember you want the onion to take on color.) Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, reduce heat to medium and add garlic and turmeric. Cook, stirring, until the garlic and turmeric are fragrant, about 2 minutes.