Banana-Zucchini Muffins

Use up your extra bananas and zucchini in these healthy banana-zucchini muffins. Serve them for breakfast with fresh fruit or as an afternoon snack with a glass of milk. If you prefer a larger muffin, these can be baked in a 10-cup muffin tin instead of a 12-cup tin.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in banana and zucchini until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Divide the batter between the muffin cups. Bake until the muffins are lightly golden and spring back when lightly touched, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Cool slightly before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or wrap individually in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 11.8g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 31mg; vitamin a iu 105.1IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 15.4mcg; calcium 14.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 111.3mg; sodium 190.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 11g.
