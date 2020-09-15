Banana-Zucchini Muffins
Use up your extra bananas and zucchini in these healthy banana-zucchini muffins. Serve them for breakfast with fresh fruit or as an afternoon snack with a glass of milk. If you prefer a larger muffin, these can be baked in a 10-cup muffin tin instead of a 12-cup tin.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or wrap individually in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 muffin
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 11.8g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 31mg; vitamin a iu 105.1IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 15.4mcg; calcium 14.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 111.3mg; sodium 190.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 11g.