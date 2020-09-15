Banana-Zucchini Muffins

Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in banana and zucchini until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Divide the batter between the muffin cups. Bake until the muffins are lightly golden and spring back when lightly touched, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Cool slightly before serving.