Falafel Waffles with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Get your falafel fix with this fun twist on a classic falafel. We use a waffle maker to crisp up chickpeas with lemon and herbs. A tangy sauce, made with zippy za'atar and served on the side, adds a creamy note.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain chickpeas and transfer to a food processor. Add parsley, onion, garlic, oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt and baking soda; process, adding water as needed, until the mixture is finely ground and just holds together. Set aside.

  • Whisk yogurt, tahini, the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, za'atar, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Place a baking sheet in the oven and preheat to 200 degrees F.

  • Coat both sides of an electric waffle maker with cooking spray. Heat on medium-high until hot. Place about 1/3 cup loosely packed chickpea mixture in the center of the waffle maker, patting it out with your fingers into a 2-inch patty. Cook until browned and crisp around the edges, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Serve with the sauce.

Tips

Equipment: Waffle maker

Tip: To quick-soak chickpeas, rinse and pick over the chickpeas, then place them in a large pot and cover with 2 inches of cold water. Bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 1 hour; drain.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 waffles
Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 33.7g; dietary fiber 8.8g; sugars 6.4g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 731.3IU; vitamin c 17.5mg; folate 203.9mcg; calcium 103.2mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 65.3mg; potassium 440.2mg; sodium 463.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
