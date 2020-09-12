Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of the oven; preheat to 500 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss potatoes, butter, oil, rosemary, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. (Don't use a glass dish, which could shatter.) Roast, turning once, until browned, about 30 minutes.

  • Carefully add broth, lemon juice and garlic to the pan. Continue roasting until most of the liquid is absorbed and the potatoes are very tender, 10 to 12 minutes more. Garnish with additional rosemary, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 28.7g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 1.8g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 133.5IU; vitamin c 34.7mg; folate 25.4mcg; calcium 29.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 36.8mg; potassium 670.5mg; sodium 318.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/05/2022