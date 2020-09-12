Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.

Liz Mervosh
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

  • Whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and pepper together in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in broccoli, cheese, onion, cranberries and walnuts. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours. Stir before serving.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

1 cup
221 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 17.3g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 12g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 14.3mg; vitamin a iu 2102.9IU; vitamin c 61.5mg; folate 57.7mcg; calcium 126.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 32.5mg; potassium 293.5mg; sodium 357mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 10g.
