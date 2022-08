Hello, Midwesterner Here.

Tips for making this better and not making a big mess:

No Cheese, milk, or cornstarch. This is the number 1 tip since the cheese

a) Boiled over the pan

b) Ruins the taste of the traditional hot dish

c) Boiled into the oven

Instead, bake the broccoli, add corn, peas, and carrots with the beef and onion, add plain cheese if you want a cheesy taste, otherwise, try using a nice canned soup and some extra spices (onion soup mix or otherwise).

The end result after following the directions for this dish one for one is a cheesy mess in the oven and on the stovetop and a soggy bland dinner. Just because the midwest is white doesn't mean we need to settle for bland food.

Very helpful if you are on a diet though, due to the lack of edible-ness.