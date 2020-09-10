Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

Tips: Self-rising flour has salt and a leavener (baking powder) already incorporated, saving you extra steps and helping the pizza dough come together using just two ingredients. (No yeast necessary!) It's made from wheat that has less gluten than all-purpose and is typically used for tender baked goods like biscuits. Here, it produces a pizza dough that is very pliable and easy to roll out. To make your own, combine 3/4 cup each white whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/4 tsp. salt.