Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo
This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.
To make ahead: Refrigerate dough (Step 2) for up to 2 days.
Tips: Self-rising flour has salt and a leavener (baking powder) already incorporated, saving you extra steps and helping the pizza dough come together using just two ingredients. (No yeast necessary!) It's made from wheat that has less gluten than all-purpose and is typically used for tender baked goods like biscuits. Here, it produces a pizza dough that is very pliable and easy to roll out. To make your own, combine 3/4 cup each white whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/4 tsp. salt.
Calabrian peppers are bright, fruity and spicy chiles from the Calabria region of Italy. They are often sold packed in oil, either whole or chopped, and you'll find them at national chains such as Trader Joe's and in most large supermarkets. While there is no substitute for their unique flavor, you can use a big pinch of crushed red pepper flakes to achieve a similar level of heat.