Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F. Dust a baking sheet lightly with flour.

  • Combine 1 1/4 cups self-rising flour and yogurt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Mix on low speed until a smooth ball forms, 3 to 4 minutes, adding more flour as needed. Roll the pizza dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Stir oil, peppers and garlic in a medium bowl. Spread 3 tablespoons of the mixture over the crust. Add broccoli to the bowl and toss to coat. Scatter the broccoli, clams and mozzarella over the crust.

  • Bake the pizza on the lower rack until the underside is golden brown, 13 to 16 minutes. Move to the upper rack and broil on high until the cheese is bubbly and the crust is well browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with parsley, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate dough (Step 2) for up to 2 days.

Tips: Self-rising flour has salt and a leavener (baking powder) already incorporated, saving you extra steps and helping the pizza dough come together using just two ingredients. (No yeast necessary!) It's made from wheat that has less gluten than all-purpose and is typically used for tender baked goods like biscuits. Here, it produces a pizza dough that is very pliable and easy to roll out. To make your own, combine 3/4 cup each white whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/4 tsp. salt.

Calabrian peppers are bright, fruity and spicy chiles from the Calabria region of Italy. They are often sold packed in oil, either whole or chopped, and you'll find them at national chains such as Trader Joe's and in most large supermarkets. While there is no substitute for their unique flavor, you can use a big pinch of crushed red pepper flakes to achieve a similar level of heat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/5 pizza
Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 22mg; vitamin a iu 645IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 118.4mcg; calcium 276.5mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 21.7mg; potassium 286mg; sodium 586mg.
