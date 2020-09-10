Ricotta-Berry Crepes

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

Sara Haas, RDN
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread crepe with ricotta. Top with berries. Fold up, wrap in foil and freeze for up to 1 month.

    Advertisement

  • To heat and eat: Unwrap and microwave in 1-minute intervals until warmed through. Drizzle with honey, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 crepe
Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 104mg; vitamin a iu 294.1IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 47.1mcg; calcium 130.4mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 12.2mg; potassium 152mg; sodium 172mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/06/2022