Pomegranate Gimlets

Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."

Ina Garten
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

10 mins
1 hr 10 mins
6

  • Place 6 martini glasses in the freezer and chill until frosted, at least 1 hour.

  • Combine gin, pomegranate juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a large pitcher. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice and add the drink mixture until the shaker is three-quarters full. Cover and shake for 15 seconds. Strain the mixture into the frozen martini glasses. Repeat with the remaining drink mixture, adding more ice to the shaker as necessary. Garnish with pomegranate arils and lime slices, if desired.

Tip: For simple syrup, combine 1 cup each granulated sugar and water in a small pan and heat just until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is clear. Refrigerate until cold. (Refrigerate for up to 1 month.)

about 3/4 cup
226 calories; carbohydrates 26g; sugars 23g; vitamin a iu 20.2IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 6.3mg; potassium 138mg; sodium 6mg; added sugar 17g.
