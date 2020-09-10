Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges

Frozen fish sticks get a makeover with this recipe for oven-baked fish nuggets. To give them that irresistible deep-fried crunch, we rely on panko breadcrumbs with their lighter, flakier texture.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or foil.

  • Combine oil, paprika, 1/4 teaspoon salt and garlic powder in a large bowl. Add sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Spread the sweet potatoes on one of the prepared pans. Bake on the upper rack, flipping once, until lightly browned and tender, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toast panko, stirring frequently, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until light golden brown, about 6 minutes. Mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs, parsley and lemon zest in a separate dish. Transfer the panko to a third shallow dish and stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Pat fish dry and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Working with 2 pieces at a time, dip the fish in the flour mixture and shake off the excess. Dip in the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off, then coat with the panko and place on the prepared pan, spacing evenly. Bake the fish on the lower rack, flipping once, until it flakes easily, about 12 minutes.

  • Serve the fish with the sweet potatoes and tartar sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. fish & about 1 cup sweet potatoes
Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 138mg; vitamin a iu 21388IU; vitamin c 18.9mg; folate 27.9mcg; calcium 63.2mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 48.1mg; potassium 613mg; sodium 678mg.
