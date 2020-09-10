Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges

Household loved this! We love fish & chips but will never make it at home as we don't fry too much - we leave that (and the mess) to the pros. However, we will always try the baked version of fried dishes, fish & chips included. We found a fantastic version for a full fish fillet at NYT recipes but this caught our eye, not terrible different but the steps are easy and this came out perfectly. We used cod fillets, nothing special, and we make our own "tartar sauce" with mayo, diced capers, horseradish and lemon juice. Easy recipe - easy, breezy - and turned out great. This will be a keeper - THANKS! PS. The only changes we made was using one egg with some water (we were running low on eggs so stretched what he had!) and adding tumeric to the sweet potatoes.