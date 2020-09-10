Strawberry Margarita Snow Cones

These boozy snow cones make cocktail hour extra fun.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, strawberries and sugar in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, partially cover and cook until slightly reduced, about 12 minutes. Strain into a glass 2-cup measure but don't press on the solids (it will make the syrup cloudy). Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour.

  • Once the syrup is chilled, stir in tequila, lime juice and triple sec.

  • To serve, place 1 cup crushed ice into a short glass or snow cone cup. Top with 1/4 cup of the tequila mixture. Serve with a lime slice or wedge, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate syrup (Step 1) for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 15.5g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 7.2IU; vitamin c 18.9mg; folate 7.6mcg; calcium 6.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.6mg; potassium 53.6mg; sodium 1.8mg; added sugar 13g.
