Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle

Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.

Casey Barber
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

  • Add cantaloupe, milk, water and honey to a blender. Blend until the cantaloupe is pureed and the mixture is a slushy consistency, using the blender's tamper as needed to make sure all the cantaloupe is pureed.

  • Layer the creamsicle: Pour about 1/4 of the cantaloupe slush into each of 2 12-ounce glasses, then top with 2 tablespoons whipped cream. Divide the remaining slush between the glasses and top with another 2 tablespoons whipped cream. (If you'd prefer not to layer the creamsicle, simply divide the creamsicle between 2 glasses and top with whipped cream as desired.) Serve immediately.

Tips

To make ahead: Cubed cantaloupe can be frozen for up to 1 month before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
12 oz.
Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 25.9g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 18mg; vitamin a iu 5681IU; vitamin c 59mg; folate 38.8mcg; calcium 141.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 31.9mg; potassium 582.2mg; sodium 72.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 9g.
