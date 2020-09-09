Zucchini Noodle Pie

If you're familiar with Italian spaghetti pie, you'll love this better-for-you gluten-free update to the classic comforting casserole. Replacing the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles keeps the meal from weighing you down, but it's still as cheesy and saucy as ever.

Casey Barber
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss zucchini noodles with 1/2 teaspoon salt and place in a colander or metal strainer over a large bowl. Let the zucchini stand for 30 minutes to draw out excess moisture, then pat dry with a (non-terrycloth) cotton towel.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray or olive oil.

  • Stir eggs, marinara and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Add the zucchini noodles and 1 cup mozzarella; stir until well combined and the noodles are evenly coated.

  • Pour the mixture into the prepared pie pan and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 2 tablespoons mozzarella. Bake until the pie is puffed and sizzling around the edges and the center is no longer liquid, about 45 minutes, .

  • Let the pie rest for 10 minutes before slicing into 6 pieces and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 5.4g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 76.9mg; vitamin a iu 824.1IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 40.3mcg; calcium 186.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 33.2mg; potassium 471.4mg; sodium 558.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
