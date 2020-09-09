Zucchini Noodle Pie
If you're familiar with Italian spaghetti pie, you'll love this better-for-you gluten-free update to the classic comforting casserole. Replacing the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles keeps the meal from weighing you down, but it's still as cheesy and saucy as ever.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 5.4g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 76.9mg; vitamin a iu 824.1IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 40.3mcg; calcium 186.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 33.2mg; potassium 471.4mg; sodium 558.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.