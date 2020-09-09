Wilted Greens with Warm Apple Vinaigrette

Massaging kale, curly endive and Brussels sprouts then tossing with a warm dressing wilts them slightly for a more tender bite.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

20 mins
20 mins
6

  • Place kale, endive and Brussels sprouts in a large bowl and massage the greens until they are soft, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add apples and cook, stirring often, until warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup vinegar, honey and mustard and cook until slightly reduced, about 1 minute. Pour the mixture over the greens and toss to combine. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon vinegar and toss again. Add sunflower seeds, walnuts and cheese and toss again.

1 cup
247 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 10.3g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 10.6mg; vitamin a iu 1954IU; vitamin c 34mg; folate 61.2mcg; calcium 121.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31.5mg; potassium 347.4mg; sodium 218.3mg; added sugar 3g.
