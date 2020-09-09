Wilted Greens with Warm Apple Vinaigrette
Massaging kale, curly endive and Brussels sprouts then tossing with a warm dressing wilts them slightly for a more tender bite.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 10.3g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 10.6mg; vitamin a iu 1954IU; vitamin c 34mg; folate 61.2mcg; calcium 121.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31.5mg; potassium 347.4mg; sodium 218.3mg; added sugar 3g.