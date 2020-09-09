Black Bass Packets in Curry-Coconut Broth

Trim the tough center stem from each cabbage leaf. Lay a 16-inch-long sheet of heavyweight plastic wrap on a work surface and place 2 cabbage leaves in the center, overlapping them by about 2 inches. Arrange one-fourth of the carrot mixture across the center of the cabbage. Top with 2 tarragon leaves. Place a piece of fish on top and sprinkle with 1/4 of the salt and pepper. Wrap the cabbage leaves around the bass, roll up the packets in plastic and twist the ends tightly; trim excess plastic with scissors. Repeat with the remaining cabbage leaves, vegetables, tarragon and bass.