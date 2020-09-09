Black Bass Packets in Curry-Coconut Broth
Tender blanched Savoy cabbage leaves make a wrapper for the bass and julienned vegetables. The packet traps the steam inside to keep the fish moist while it cooks and makes for a stunning presentation when nestled into the broth.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate broth (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Refrigerate packets (Step 4) for up to 6 hours.
Equipment: Heavyweight plastic wrap
Tip: To test for doneness, insert a metal skewer into the fish, then touch the tip to your wrist. If it's warm but not hot, the fish is properly cooked.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 packet
Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 2.8g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 52.9mg; vitamin a iu 2673IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; folate 49mcg; calcium 71.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 87.7mg; potassium 806.5mg; sodium 433.3mg.