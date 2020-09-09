Terra-Cotta Stewed Chicken

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an adaptation of kedjenou, a dish usually made in a canari, or terra-cotta pot. It is sealed with a banana leaf, placed in the ashes of a fire and left to cook into a succulent stew.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine chicken, onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a 2- to 3-quart ovenproof casserole dish with a lid. Tie chile and bay leaf in cheesecloth and add to the dish. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and place the lid firmly on top so that no steam escapes.

  • Bake the chicken until very tender, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours. Discard the cheesecloth bag. Tilt the pot and skim off any fat that rises to the surface. Sprinkle with parsley.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Ovenproof casserole with lid or clay cooker (see Tip); cheesecloth

Tip: Using a Clay Cooker: Soak the cooker in cold water for 15 minutes. Add the ingredients, cover and place in a cold oven. Set the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake until the chicken is falling off the bone, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 173mg; potassium 670mg; sodium 451mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/06/2022