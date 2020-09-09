Sweet & Sour Braised Halibut

Pairing sweet and savory is common in Sicilian cooking. Here, sherry, a fortified Spanish wine, rather than Sicily's own Marsala wine, provides sweetness. In the past, without any regulation, the quality of Sicilian Marsala was poor, so some cooks used the Spanish wine. Today Sicilian Marsala is more reliable. Use either for this stew.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

25 mins
45 mins
4

  • Combine currants (or raisins) and sherry in a small saucepan. Heat over low until steaming, then remove from heat and set aside.

  • Season halibut with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; refrigerate while cooking the onions.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until deep golden, 15 to 30 minutes. Add the reserved plumped fruit, pine nuts, oregano (or marjoram), vinegar, water, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Nestle the halibut in the onion mixture, spooning some of it over the fish. Cover and simmer over low heat until the fish is opaque in the center, 7 to 9 minutes. Garnish with more herbs if desired.

5 oz. halibut & 1/3 cup sauce
276 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 6.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 83.3mg; vitamin a iu 142.1IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 30.7mcg; calcium 35.5mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 65.8mg; potassium 927.6mg; sodium 411.7mg.
