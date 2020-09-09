Sweet & Sour Braised Halibut
Pairing sweet and savory is common in Sicilian cooking. Here, sherry, a fortified Spanish wine, rather than Sicily's own Marsala wine, provides sweetness. In the past, without any regulation, the quality of Sicilian Marsala was poor, so some cooks used the Spanish wine. Today Sicilian Marsala is more reliable. Use either for this stew.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:5 oz. halibut & 1/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 6.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 83.3mg; vitamin a iu 142.1IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 30.7mcg; calcium 35.5mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 65.8mg; potassium 927.6mg; sodium 411.7mg.