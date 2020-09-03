Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs

Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onion to the pan. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is lightly browned and starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add broth and cook, scraping up any browned bits, for 1 minute.

  • Whisk salsa, sour cream and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Add the mixture to the pan, along with the chicken and any accumulated juices. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook, flipping the chicken occasionally, until it is cooked through and the sauce has thickened slightly, 5 to 7 minutes more. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Chipotle salsa adds smokiness to this recipe. If you can't find it, stir 1 Tbsp. chopped chipotle in adobo or 1 tsp. ground chipotle chile into your favorite tomato salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 1/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 5.4g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 17.6g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 82.6mg; vitamin a iu 106.2IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 27.9mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 21.6mg; potassium 226.3mg; sodium 474.1mg.
