Tomato & Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This recipe is a lighter spin on the typical cheese-stuffed chicken breast, featuring feta, tomato and Greek-inspired flavors. Look for similarly sized chicken breasts so they'll cook at the same rate. Roast some potatoes while the chicken is in the oven to serve as a side dish.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Mash feta and yogurt together in a small bowl. Stir in tomatoes, olives, lemon, oregano and garlic.

  • Using a sharp knife, cut chicken breasts in half horizontally without cutting all the way through, to create a pocket. Stuff each pocket with equal amounts of the feta mixture; fold the chicken back over and secure with toothpicks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Carefully flip the chicken and transfer the pan to the oven.

  • Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

Tips

Tip: Preserved lemons are a common ingredient in Moroccan recipes. You can find the salty pickled citrus in well-stocked grocery stores (near the pickles and olives) or Middle Eastern markets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. stuffed chicken
Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.7g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 91.6mg; vitamin a iu 150.6IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; folate 13.4mcg; calcium 60.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 34.8mg; potassium 397.4mg; sodium 445.6mg.
