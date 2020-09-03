Creamy Spinach Pasta with White Beans

Here, we whir up fresh spinach and kale with cream cheese and Gruyère for the luscious sauce that highlights this rich pasta dish. Paired with beans, it makes a filling vegetarian meal.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the spinach and kale and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. With tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the greens to a colander and rinse under cold water. Wrap in a clean towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Keep the water boiling.

  • Add pasta to the boiling water and cook al dente according to package instructions.

  • Meanwhile, combine the greens, cream cheese, Gruyère, basil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until the greens are finely chopped.

  • Reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water; drain the cooked pasta and return to the pot. Add the reserved water to the food processor and process until the sauce is smooth. Add beans and the sauce to the pasta and stir to combine. Top with more basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 64.9g; dietary fiber 12.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 13g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 29.2mg; vitamin a iu 4325IU; vitamin c 21.4mg; folate 39.6mcg; calcium 374.6mg; iron 6mg; magnesium 169.1mg; potassium 588.2mg; sodium 691.1mg.
