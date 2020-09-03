Lamb & Beef Balti
Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate balti (Steps 2-3) for up to 3 days.
Tip: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. Researchers found that just 2 grams (the amount in one serving of this dish) can reduce muscle soreness after an intense workout.