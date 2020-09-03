Lamb & Beef Balti

Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner.

Robin Bashinsky
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water and rice in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the water is absorbed, about 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook beef and lamb in a large skillet over medium-high heat, crumbling with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 5 to 6 minutes. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Increase heat to high. Add garlic, turmeric, ginger, coriander and cumin; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in broth, Worcestershire and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 13 to 15 minutes.

  • Serve the balti over the rice, topped with some yogurt and cilantro with naan bread on the side.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate balti (Steps 2-3) for up to 3 days.

Tip: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. Researchers found that just 2 grams (the amount in one serving of this dish) can reduce muscle soreness after an intense workout.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 8.4g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 8.5g; cholesterol 79.7mg; vitamin a iu 226.4IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 43.3mcg; calcium 87.9mg; iron 5.2mg; magnesium 90.2mg; potassium 874.8mg; sodium 748mg.
