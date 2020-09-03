Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts

Lightly dust a baking sheet with cornstarch. Working with 6 wrappers at a time, place a rounded teaspoon of the shrimp filling in the center of each. Wet the edges of the wrapper and fold it in half over the filling to form a triangle. Press on both sides to seal. Lightly dab water on one of two side corners, bring them together, overlap them and press to seal. Place the filled wontons on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.