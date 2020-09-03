Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts

Wontons for a weeknight dinner? They're faster to make than you might think--no frozen wontons required! We used wonton wrappers from the grocery store to cut down on prep time. For the filling, we added fall veggies--Brussels sprouts and umami-rich mushrooms--for a flavor and texture boost.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020

40 mins
40 mins
4

  • Combine broth, ginger, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 3 teaspoons soy sauce and miso in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer and cover. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot.

  • Meanwhile, pulse Brussels sprouts in a food processor until chopped. Add shrimp, mushrooms, scallion whites, rice wine (or sherry), cornstarch, salt and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce; pulse, scraping down the sides as necessary, until the mixture forms a paste.

  • Lightly dust a baking sheet with cornstarch. Working with 6 wrappers at a time, place a rounded teaspoon of the shrimp filling in the center of each. Wet the edges of the wrapper and fold it in half over the filling to form a triangle. Press on both sides to seal. Lightly dab water on one of two side corners, bring them together, overlap them and press to seal. Place the filled wontons on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove the ginger from the broth; stir in peas and carrots. Cover to keep warm. Add half the wontons to the boiling water and cook, stirring gently to prevent them from sticking, until they float to the surface, 2 to 4 minutes. Use the slotted spoon to divide the wontons between 2 bowls, then ladle about 1 cup of the broth and vegetables into each bowl. Repeat with the remaining wontons and broth. Serve topped with scallion greens.

Tip: Got leftover wonton wrappers? You can also use them to make oven-baked wontons or cut them up and fry them to make crunchy strips. Stash them in your freezer if you can't use them right away.

6 wontons & 1 cup broth
263 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 2.9g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 74.5mg; vitamin a iu 3492IU; vitamin c 13.5mg; folate 28.9mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 34.1mg; potassium 497.1mg; sodium 724.1mg.
