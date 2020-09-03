Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts
Wontons for a weeknight dinner? They're faster to make than you might think--no frozen wontons required! We used wonton wrappers from the grocery store to cut down on prep time. For the filling, we added fall veggies--Brussels sprouts and umami-rich mushrooms--for a flavor and texture boost.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Got leftover wonton wrappers? You can also use them to make oven-baked wontons or cut them up and fry them to make crunchy strips. Stash them in your freezer if you can't use them right away.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:6 wontons & 1 cup broth
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 2.9g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 74.5mg; vitamin a iu 3492IU; vitamin c 13.5mg; folate 28.9mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 34.1mg; potassium 497.1mg; sodium 724.1mg.